Wärtsilä and EDF Renewables UK partner on sixth battery project

Wärtsilä has signed a repeat order with EDF Renewables UK to deliver a grid scale energy storage system (ESS) in Bramford, the UK. The 57 MW/114 MWh project will support the transition to a decarbonised electricity system and help achieve the UK’s net zero goals. The order was booked in 1Q23 and is expected to be delivered in 1Q24.

The new storage facility will be connected to the transmission network, enabling the integration of renewable energy into the grid. The facility will strengthen the resilience of the electricity system, and automatically charge and discharge to balance supply and demand. The Bramford project will also be capable of supporting any future developments in electric vehicle (EV) charging and the electrification of public transport, like its sister project in Oxford.

Gabriele Buccini, Senior Business Development Manager, Energy Storage and Optimisation, Wärtsilä, said: “Whilst greater integration of renewables into the UK’s electricity grid is critical to supporting the transition to net zero, smart power infrastructure is needed to manage its intermittency and improve the resilience of the UK’s electricity system. That is exactly what the Bramford project is helping to do, and deliver cleaner, more reliable power to the country. Wärtsilä and EDF Renewables UK have a fantastic long-term partnership and we’re pleased to continue building on our relationship with this sixth project.”

Matthew Boulton, Director of Storage and Private Wire at EDF Renewables UK, added: “A massive energy transition is underway, and renewables are at the heart of this turning point for the energy industry. Our aim is to help create an energy system that is clean, affordable, and secure by providing valuable flexibility to support the integration of a greater amount of renewable energy. Our Bramford battery storage facility is an important part of this, and we are excited to start construction next month, where we will be making the most of Wärtsilä’s expertise in delivering smart and flexible energy storage technology.”

Wärtsilä will deliver its GridSolv Quantum system and sophisticated GEMS Digital Energy Management Platform for the project. GEMS will be the main controller for the entire ESS installation, including interfacing with the grid as well as external traders. The Bramford battery storage facility will be constructed near a planned solar farm, also being developed by EDF Renewables UK, which is currently awaiting a planning decision from Mid-Suffolk District Council.

Like its sister facility in Sundon, GEMS will provide data and insights to instruct trading parties and performance for comprehensive asset management. GEMS will enable balancing services for the UK grid, including electric market trading and frequency response.

In addition to Bramford, Wärtsilä’s existing projects with EDF Renewables include UK energy storage facilities delivered in 2021 in Oxford and Kent, and three additional projects under construction in Birmingham, Coventry, and Sundon.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.