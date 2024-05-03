SSE Renewables acquires Northern Irish BESS project

SSE Renewables has acquired a fully consented 100 MW / 200 MWh battery storage project near Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, from Heron Energy, part of the leading construction, property development and manufacturing entity, Heron Group.

At an installed capacity of 100 MW / 200 MWh, the Derrymeen battery energy storage system (BESS) would be the largest installed battery storage facility in Northern Ireland if delivered. Subject to a final investment decision by SSE Renewables, the shovel-ready project will be constructed on a greenfield site located outside Coalisland, around five miles from Dungannon.

The Derrymeen BESS would be capable of storing up to 200 MWh of energy for flexible dispatch when needed for use by Northern Ireland homes and businesses at times of peak demand. When called upon, the system would be capable of providing back-up energy to the equivalent of over 135 000 homes in Northern Ireland for up to two hours at a time.

The Derrymeen project is SSE Renewables’ first battery storage development in Northern Ireland. It would deliver significant economic and job creation benefits to County Tyrone and Northern Ireland during construction. If approved for final delivery, construction could commence on the project early next year and be operational by the end of 2026, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

“With the return of the Stormont Executive, there is no better time for SSE to be making its first investment in a battery storage project in Northern Ireland,” said Mark Ennis, Chairperson of SSE plc in Ireland. “The delivery of the Derrymeen battery project would make an important contribution to SSE plc’s overall Net Zero Acceleration Programme, our fully funded five-year investment plan which will see SSE Renewables investing over £7 billion to 2027, or almost £4 million a day on average, to deliver the low carbon energy infrastructure that will support the UK and Ireland’s transition to net zero, including new battery storage technology.”

BESS projects will play an important role in achieving net zero due to its ability to hold and release energy when needed, remedying the inherent intermittency of renewable energy. They are fast responding, and in Northern Ireland it will play a key role in the energy mix as more carbon intensive generation is phased out.

“This acquisition further demonstrates SSE Renewables’ aim to lead the way in the transition to net zero, as we build out vital battery energy storage systems that will be capable of making the grid more resilient, while maximising the opportunity to harness surplus renewable energy generated from onshore wind and solar generation in Northern Ireland for use at times when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine,” commented Daniel Barnes, Head of Solar and Battery Development (Ireland), SSE Renewables. “We look forward to working with policy and regulatory authorities in Northern Ireland to ensure much-needed energy storage solutions can be delivered in the region and operate effectively within the framework of the All-Island Single Energy Market.”

The project secured planning consent from Mid Ulster District Council in 2023. The energy storage site will connect to Northern Ireland’s electricity grid via an underground cable to the existing nearby Tamnamore substation.

“This is the first of a large number of developments currently underway and by harnessing the power of renewables, we will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also contribute to a brighter, cleaner future for generations to come. These projects are only viable due to the forward thinking by SONI and local councils such as Mid Ulster District Council in allowing investment in grid infrastructure to safeguard power users in the area,” added Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director, Heron Group.

In addition to Derrymeen, SSE Renewables is currently developing an 80 MW battery project at Tawnaghamore, County Mayo, and a 100 MW battery at Tarbert, County Kerry. In Great Britain, the company has brought its first battery asset into operations at Salisbury. It is also constructing a 150 MW battery project in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire (due to complete in the first half of next year), a second 150 MW project at Fiddlers Ferry, and a 320 MW battery project in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire.

