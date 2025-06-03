TotalEnergies acquires solar and battery project pipeline

TotalEnergies has announced the acquisition of a pipeline of eight solar projects with a capacity of 350 MW and two battery storage projects with a capacity of 85 MW from Low Carbon, a leading renewable energy company.

As the solar projects are at an advanced stage of development, the target is that they could be operational by 2028. They will produce more than 350 GWh/y of renewable electricity, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 100 000 UK households.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of this pipeline from the renewable developer Low Carbon. The acquisition of these solar and battery projects located in the south of England will complement our integrated electricity portfolio in the UK, which includes 1.1 GW of gross installed offshore wind, 1.3 GW of gross combined cycle gas turbine, and more than 600 MW of solar projects under development,” said Olivier Jouny, SVP renewables at TotalEnergies.

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder at Low Carbon, added: “We are very pleased to have finalised this agreement with TotalEnergies, who are making an impressive commitment to building renewable infrastructure and sees Low Carbon deliver one of the largest ready-to-build portfolios of solar and battery projects in the UK market. Once built, these projects will make a vital contribution to the government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition and reinforce Low Carbon’s track record for developing renewable assets of the highest quality, while supporting the build out of the rest of our renewables pipeline as we continue to scale as an independent power producer.”

