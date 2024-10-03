Aquila reaches 1 GW of clean energy under construction

Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, a European clean energy business, has announced construction starts for 26 clean energy projects it manages across Europe over the past months. The total volume of clean energy projects now under construction amounts to over 1 GW as per the end of September 2024.

This milestone has marked a significant step for Aquila Clean Energy EMEA and reflects the company’s ability to realise large scale projects, on its own behalf and for third parties, that will significantly contribute to Europe’s renewable energy goals.

Andrew Wojtek, CEO of Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, commented: “Man-aging the construction of 26 projects in parallel across six countries with a total capacity of more than 1 GW is a major milestone for our company, showcasing our commitment to Europe’s energy transition. The diversified technology mix of these projects, including solar PV, wind, and BESS, is a great example of how we see the clean energy portfolio of the future – technology diversified and with integrated flexibility.”

Marc Lohoff, Chief Operating Officer of Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, said: “We are focused on efficiently bringing these assets into operation in time, budget and quality while adhering to the highest sustainability standards. Our team has developed and co-developed these projects and is now managing the construction efforts together with our valued partners.

Simultaneously, our teams are already exploring hybridisation options to enhance both the efficiency and versatility of these projects.”

The projects under construction comprise solar PV parks located in Spain, Portugal, and Bulgaria, wind projects in Lithuania and Spain, and stand-alone BESS projects in Germany and Finland.

Aquila Clean Energy EMEA is dedicated to driving the energy transition across Europe by continuing to develop and operate a growing pipeline of solar PV, wind, and BESS projects.

These assets will not only deliver clean energy but will also create economic value, generate jobs and benefit the communities in the regions where they are built.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!