Greenvolt Group among the winners of Italy’s largest battery storage auction

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, was one of the main winners of Italy’s first large scale battery storage auction, launched by TERNA under the Electric Storage Procurement Mechanism (MACSE).

In this auction for battery energy storage systems (BESS), Greenvolt secured a 15-year contract indexed to the consumer price index (CPI) for 499 MWh with its project located in the South and Calabria area, at a price above the average awarded in that zone.

The Greenvolt project, with a total estimated capacity of 75 MW/600 MWh, will be the group’s first 8-hour lithium-ion battery system and is set to become one of the largest long-duration storage projects in Europe in the coming years, highlighting also the company commitment to standalone BESS that enhance grid flexibility and support greater renewable integration.

The auction results demonstrated strong market appetite and competitiveness, with demand more than four times the available supply – 10 GWh of storage capacity was awarded, against more than 40 GWh submitted. The South and Calabria area reached its maximum allocation with only three developers selected.

João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the Italian auction, achieved in a highly competitive context. Batteries, a sector in which Greenvolt is one of the leading European players, are fundamental to ensuring grid stability at a time of strong expansion of renewable energy. At the same time, this 15-year contract represents a clear reinforcement of our operations in the Italian market.”

The MACSE auction, the first of three planned until 2028, was launched by TERNA to ensure system flexibility and support the decarbonisation of Italy’s power sector. Two further auctions are scheduled until 2028, with the goal of reaching 70 GWh of operational capacity by 2030.

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, is one of the leading developers of large scale wind, solar, and storage projects in Europe. The company has a total portfolio of 14.1 GW across 19 countries, of which 4.7 GW are BESS projects. Italy represents an important market, where local expert teams contribute to the country’s energy transition through both large scale projects and distributed generation through Greenvolt Next.

