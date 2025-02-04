Enfinity Global expands US portfolio with Texas battery storage project

Renewable energy specialist, Enfinity Global Inc., has expanded its battery energy storage systems (BESS) portfolio with two new projects in Texas which total a power capacity of 425 MW.

The projects are expected to start construction in 2Q25 and 4Q25. These additions bring Enfinity’s BESS pipeline in the US to 6.6 GW, helping to deploy innovative energy solutions to meet the growing load demands in key markets and segments such as AI and manufacturing. Enfinity Global is expected to invest over $7 billion and create over 5000 construction jobs in this sector alone in the next few years.

The projects, with a combined storage capacity of 850 MWh and a two-hour duration, are located in ERCOT’s Houston and Dallas zones. ERCOT is experiencing unprecedented load growth, increasing the need for more renewables paired with BESS. Once operational, these projects are expected to help stabilise the ERCOT grid and support renewable energy expansion to meet Texas’ rising electricity demand, which is largely driven by new AI-driven data centres.

Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, commented: “We are proud to invest, power, and enable technology at this speed, cost, and functionality while creating new jobs and making investments in the US economy.”

Enfinity Global is an expanding US-based IPP. Its current portfolio in the US includes 400 MW in operational assets, 19 GW of solar photovoltaics, and energy storage under development, plus an additional 37 GW in negotiation. The company expects to have over 1 GW of solar and storage assets operational and under construction in the country this year.

Ricardo Díaz, CEO of Enfinity Global America, stated: “Enfinity’s capabilities with in-house greenfield development has allowed us to expand into executing stand-alone BESS projects. This positions us to play a role in strengthening and balancing ERCOT power grids and creates investment opportunities for Enfinity and our financial partners.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

