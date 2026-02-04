R.Power and GEN-I sign optimisation contract for 127 MW/254 MWh BESS

R.Power, a pan-European independent power producer with a fast-growing multi-technology portfolio, and GEN-I, a leading regional trading partner and asset optimiser, have signed a long-term optimisation agreement for the Scornicesti utility scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Romania.

The 127 MW/254 MWh Scornicesti project is one of the largest energy storage assets in Romania to have secured an optimisation contract. Under the agreement, GEN-I will act as the exclusive asset optimiser and trading partner, responsible for the commercial optimisation of the BESS facility across wholesale power and ancillary services markets in return for a share of the profits, with a guaranteed minimum level of revenue for R.Power.

The contract covers the period from the start of commercial operation until the fifth anniversary of full revenue activation (including ancillary services).

Confirmation of this long-term revenue strategy represents another milestone for the project, which is co-owned by R.Power and its joint venture partner Eiffel Investment Group, following Eiffel’s acquisition of a 49.9% equity stake in the project in October 2025.

The agreement also marks a significant step in the expansion of R.Power’s BESS portfolio in Central and Eastern Europe, aligned with the company’s consistent focus on developing flexibility assets. Large scale BESS plays a key role in supporting renewable energy integration and enhancing power system stability.

Rafal Hajduk, Chief Commercial Officer at R.Power, responded: “R.Power continues to develop its multi-technology portfolio, combining photovoltaic projects, battery energy storage, and hybrid solutions across multiple European markets. We are focused on building long-term, scalable assets that respond to the growing demand for flexibility and energy security across Europe; taking a lead in the delivery of firm green power.”

The co-operation with GEN-I is one of a number of recent milestones for R.Power in the BESS segment. In early 2026, the company signed a long-term optimisation agreement for the Jedwabno BESS project (150 MW/300 MWh) in Poland. These flagship projects in Romania and Poland underline the strategic importance of energy storage as one of the key pillars of R.Power’s future growth.

R.Power’s overall pipeline of grid-secured, utility scale BESS and renewables projects exceeds 10 GW, spanning six major markets.

