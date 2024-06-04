First batteries arrive at Ferrybridge energy storage project

SSE’s battery storage project in construction at Ferrybridge has reached a significant milestone with the arrival of the first batteries at the site in West Yorkshire.

A total of 136 battery units will be installed at the 150 MW/300 MWh site, which will be SSE Renewables’ second battery storage facility and three times the size of its first operational battery asset in Salisbury.

Once operational, the Ferrybridge facility could power close to 250 000 homes for up to two hours during times of peak demand.

The installation of the batteries will continue until late June, with project partners OCU Energy carrying out the work in conjunction with crane supplier, Notus Contract Lifting.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Development & Construction – Solar & Battery, SSE Renewables, said: “We’re excited to have reached another significant milestone on our Ferrybridge battery storage project with the arrival of the first batteries on site.

“Ferrybridge will once again be a key location for the UK energy system, providing the flexible electricity storage the country needs to fully utilise its growing renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.”

Craig Jackson, Project Manager for Ferrybridge BESS, SSE Renewables, added: “It’s great to have the first battery units arriving at the site as we continue to move through the construction phase of the project.

“In the coming weeks we’ll be working with our construction partners OCU Energy and local contractors to complete the installation of all battery units and a 132 kv transformer at the Ferrybridge site.”

Construction at Ferrybridge began in August 2023 and is due to be completed in late 2024. SSE Renewables currently has a further two battery storage facilities under construction at Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire (320 MW) and Fiddler’s Ferry, Warrington (150 MW).

