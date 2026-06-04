Forus selects Gridle to operate 15 MW of battery storage in Finland

Forus Oy has selected Elisa Industriq’s Gridle to optimise and operate 15 MW of battery energy storage across two sites in Finland. The projects support grid balancing and flexibility needs in a power system with increasing renewable energy generation.

The assets, 5 MW/10 MWh in Imatra and 10 MW/20 MWh in Sodankylä, are grid scale batteries designed to balance the Finnish electricity grid and capture maximum value from electricity markets. The projects are implemented through the project companies, Imatran Akku Oy and Sodankylä Akku Oy. Suomen Sähköverkot Oy, backed by Finnish private investors, has acquired a majority ownership stake in the projects. Forus has led the project development, including site identification, permitting, and EPC contracting.

Gridle will provide Forus with a route-to-market service, acting as the optimiser and market operator for both projects. Gridle connects the assets to electricity markets, operates them, and manages their participation across balancing and wholesale markets to maximise value and performance.

“We chose Gridle because it combines proven operational reliability, strong market expertise and experience in operating critical infrastructure. As battery markets become more competitive, we need a partner that can continuously optimize performance and adapt to evolving market conditions,” said Julius Maylett, Head of Project Management at Forus.

Gridle has developed its in-house optimisation and market access capabilities by operating distributed battery portfolios across industrial, residential, and telecom environments, the most complex form of battery optimisation. This is a strong foundation for expansion into grid scale optimisation. Gridle has recently announced several grid scale projects, such as with Finnish energy companies, Vantaan Energia and Nivos.

“Grid scale batteries are a strategic focus for Gridle. Maximising value requires continuous optimisation, accurate forecasting, and reliable operation in changing market conditions. We are pleased to see pioneering companies such as Forus turn to Gridle to maximise the returns of their energy storage investments,” added Markus Logren, Business Lead at Gridle, Elisa Industriq.

Forus continues to expand its pipeline of energy storage and renewable energy projects. The Imatra and Sodankylä projects represent the next step in scaling storage assets across Finland.

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