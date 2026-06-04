Merus Power and CATL to collaborate on battery energy storage in Northern Europe

Merus Power Plc and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd (CATL) have signed a strategic co-operation agreement regarding the delivery of approx. 3 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions to Nordic Europe.

The agreement continues the companies’ 3-year collaboration, during which Merus Power has delivered approximately 500 MWh of BESS utilising CATL’s battery technology to Northern Europe.

The agreement strengthens the companies’ collaboration in the rapidly growing energy storage market. The solutions combine the battery technology of global market leader CATL with power electronics, grid inverter technology, cyber-secure control and protection systems, and system delivery capabilities developed and manufactured by Merus Power in Finland. This collaboration addresses Northern Europe’s growing need to increase the flexibility of the power system and the use of renewable energy.

Kari Tuomala, CEO of Merus Power, commented: “At the core of Merus Power’s strategy is solving the critical infrastructure challenges of the energy transition. Electrification and the growth of renewable energy are rapidly increasing the need for flexibility, grid stability, and reliable energy storage solutions. The agreement signed with CATL supports the advancement of our strategy and strengthens our position in the Northern European energy storage market. Our project development expertise, technology manufactured in Finland, and secure software are combined with CATL’s battery technology. The combined solution meets the demanding weather, grid, and cybersecurity conditions of Northern Europe.”

Hank Zhao, Managing Director of Western Europe at CATL, added: “The agreement signed with Merus Power strengthens our long-term collaboration in the Northern European energy storage market. CATL’s leading battery technology and experience in demanding energy storage applications combine with Merus Power’s strong local system expertise, grid inverter technology, and delivery capabilities. We believe that this collaboration will support the deployment of high-quality, safe, and reliable battery energy storage solutions and accelerate the integration of renewable energy and the energy transition in Northern Europe.”

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