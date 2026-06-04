R.Power secures €46 million financing package and advances BESS project construction

R.Power, a pan-European independent power producer with a fast-growing multi-technology portfolio, has secured €46 million in debt financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Polish development bank, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), to advance one of Romania’s largest utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Scorniçesti will be a 127 MW/254 MWh standalone BESS project in Olt County, Romania. Now under construction and scheduled to enter operation in late 2026 or early 2027, it will be one of the first assets of its kind in the country, representing a significant step forward for grid stability and energy security in Romania. The project is co-owned by R.Power and its joint venture partner Eiffel Investment Group, through its managed fund Eiffel Transition Infrastructure.

Under the terms of the loan agreement, EBRD is providing €44 million in investment and bridge financing for the project, while BGK will issue a €2.3 million bank guarantee limit to secure the long-term optimisation contract recently confirmed for Scorniçesti with regional trading partner GEN-I. PKO Bank Polski is acting as the account bank for the agreement.

This significant financing package continues long-term relationships between R.Power, EBRD, BGK, and PKO BP, and enhances the reputation of Romania as one of Europe’s most attractive and rapidly maturing markets for BESS development and operation.

Michal Swól, Chief Investment Officer, R.Power, commented: “Romania is a priority market for battery storage investment, not only within Central and Eastern Europe, but in wider Europe. As in other markets in Europe, BESS projects in Romania are needed to align growing power supply from renewables with electricity demand from commercial and residential clients. Together with EBRD, BGK, and our Scorniçesti project partners Eiffel Investment Group and GEN-I, we are proud to be contributing to that energy market transformation.”

Georgios Gkiaouris, Acting Director, Head of Energy Europe, Sustainable Infrastructure Group, EBRD, noted: “Romania is rapidly emerging as a frontrunner in Southeastern Europe’s clean energy transition. The integration of BESS is expected to significantly enhance grid resilience and unlock new commercial opportunities for renewable energy developers. As a leading financier for Romania’s energy transformation, we are delighted to be facilitating this project.”

Arkadiusz Zablonski, Foreign Expansion and Trade Finance Department, BGK, added: “Supporting the international expansion of Polish companies is one of BGK’s strategic priorities. In 2025, we co-financed 150 Polish ventures worldwide with a total amount of over €600 million. Romania, as a rapidly developing market, open to energy transition, offers profound business opportunities for Polish enterprises. BGK, through its financial instruments, actively supports companies in mitigating risks and building a lasting presence in this market.”

Jan Majewski, Director of the Corporate Branch of PKO Bank Polski in Romania, concluded: “Our involvement in the Scorniçesti project reflects a strategic approach to supporting the energy transition across the region. We accompany our clients not only in Poland, but also in international markets, providing comprehensive financial solutions – from transaction support to liquidity instruments such as VAT financing. This is how we build PKO Bank Polski’s position as a reliable partner for investments that are critical to Europe’s energy security.”

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