Catclaw solar and energy storage project sold

Avantus has announced the sale of the Catclaw Solar and Energy Storage Project to D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI). Located in Buckeye, Arizona in Maricopa County, the project features up to 225 MW of solar and 250 MW/1000 MWh of energy storage.

The transaction includes a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Arizona Public Service (APS) for the project. Avantus was responsible for the initial greenfield development including interconnection, site acquisition, and permitting, as well as commercial negotiations with APS and the procurement of select equipment, including batteries.

“At Avantus, we are committed to pushing forward the transition to a sustainable economy by developing safe, reliable clean energy projects,” said Avantus Executive Vice President of Development Jason Moretz, Ph.D. “Catclaw is a perfect example of this commitment and will provide economic and environmental benefits to Arizona and the local community, while helping Arizona manage increasing demand for power during heatwaves. Today’s announcement marks the first Arizona project in our portfolio to reach this milestone and furthers our long-standing relationship with DESRI.”

Catclaw marks the fourth project Avantus has sold to DESRI, which DESRI expects to bring online in 2026.

“DESRI is pleased to continue our partnership with Avantus, a top US developer of utility scale solar and solar-plus-storage projects,” added Robert Schoenherr, Chief Strategy Officer of DESRI. “Projects like Catclaw underscore our commitment to supporting new clean energy investment across the nation. We are proud to add Catclaw to our current portfolio of Arizona projects, and to count APS as a new customer.”

Catclaw is expected to create approximately 325 jobs at peak construction and will bring tax revenues to the City of Buckeye, Maricopa County and Arizona during construction and its operating life. The project is expected to offset more than 470 000 tpy of CO 2 — the equivalent of taking approximately 100 000 gas-powered cars off the road every year. The project’s large storage capacity makes Catclaw uniquely positioned to help meet peak demand, particularly during extreme temperatures, by supporting the resiliency and reliability of the Arizona electrical grid.

The project is designed with open spaces between the solar arrays to minimise disturbance to natural drainage patterns and preserve important wildlife corridors — an innovative approach developed in collaboration with Avantus, the City of Buckeye, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Avantus has an expanding footprint across the Southwest, which now makes up more than a third of its development portfolio. Nationwide, Avantus is developing one of the largest pipelines of solar and energy storage projects in the US, including 30 GW of solar and 94 GWh of energy storage.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!