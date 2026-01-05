Black & Veatch appointed as owner’s engineer for Eccles battery storage project

Black & Veatch, a Glasgow-based energy, procurement, and engineering company, has been appointed by Matrix Renewables as Owner’s Engineer for a major battery energy storage system (BESS) site in Eccles, Scotland.

The facility is projected to deliver a capacity of 500 MW/1 GWh, enough energy to power approximately 100 000 homes, reinforcing grid stability and enhancing energy security for the UK.

Situated along major transmission corridors between Scotland and England, the Eccles project represents Matrix Renewables’ first entry into the UK market. By harnessing advanced battery storage technology, the site will provide critical flexibility to the national grid, ensuring renewable energy can be stored and dispatched when needed most.

As owner’s engineer, Black & Veatch will provide comprehensive technical support throughout project execution. This includes EPC design review, construction monitoring, commissioning supervision, and oversight of initial operations. Its role is pivotal in supporting the plant to operate safely in compliance with permits and to ensure performance requirements are met.

Black & Veatch’s EMEA Managing Director, Rafael E Frias III, commented: “For more than 100 years, Black & Veatch has stood at the forefront of providing human critical infrastructure in more than 100 countries. By applying our global experience in battery storage to the Eccles project, we’ll help Matrix deliver energy resilience and create reliable storage infrastructure for the UK grid. Black & Veatch will leverage our EPC expertise, local knowledge, and skilled leadership to execute this project to the highest quality and standards of safety.”

Sergio Arbeláez, Managing Director Europe & Latam at Matrix Renewables, added: “We are excited to partner with Black & Veatch for our Eccles project. This shows commitment to deliver on our business plan in the UK alongside reliable and trustworthy partners that will add value to our projects.”

The Eccles project directly supports the UK Government’s net zero strategy, ensuring renewable energy can be reliably integrated into the grid while contributing to the UK Government’s current ambition to increase resilience in the grid, with a resilience strategy due to be published in 2026.

Black & Veatch brings decades of expertise in delivering complex energy infrastructure worldwide. With a vision rooted in innovation and sustainability, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in advancing grid-scale storage, renewable integration, and resilient energy systems.

Specifically in battery energy storage, Black & Veatch has extensive experience having supported the delivery and implementation of multiple projects globally, totalling 8.9 GWh as EPC and 74 GWh as owner’s engineer.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!