hep global starts construction of 4.1 MWp solar park with integrated battery storage

The hep global group (hep global), a specialist in the development of solar projects, has started construction on a 4.1 MWp solar park, including integrated battery storage, in Bavaria, Germany.

The solar park is being built on an area of ??approximately 3.5 hectares near a railway line in the Bavarian town of Biessenhofen, southwest of Munich. Grid connection and commissioning are planned for 2026. The solar park will generate approximately 4.7 GWh of climate-friendly electricity annually, enough to supply around 1380 average German households.

A high-performance battery storage system with a storage capacity of 2.8 MWh and an output of approximately 1.4 MW expands the plant and ensures maximum energy efficiency. This so-called green energy storage system enables the intermediate storage of surplus energy and its feed-in to the grid as needed – even during periods of low solar irradiance. In this way, the Biessenhofen solar park contributes to a more stable and sustainable energy supply.

The solar park is the second result of the strategic partnership between hep global and the photovoltaic specialist, Volllast GmbH. In January 2026, hep global announced the development of an 8 MWp solar park in Schongau. Further projects in the region are planned for 2026.

The hep global group, with locations in several solar markets worldwide, has been active in solar project development in Germany again since 2022.

Martin Vogt, Chief Project Officer, noted: “Over the past 15 years, hep global has gained extensive experience in developing solar projects in Japan, the US, and Canada. The strategic decision to refocus on project development in Germany led to successful project sales as early as 2025. 2026 will be characterised by the construction phase of these projects – primarily in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.”

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