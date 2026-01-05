TAURON Group companies secure nearly PLN 538 million in BESS financing

TAURON Group companies have signed agreements with the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management for nearly PLN 538 million in funding for battery energy storage facilities.

11 new storage facilities will be built between 2026 and 2028.

The construction of battery energy storage facilities is a key element of the TAURON Group Strategy for 2025 – 2035. During this time, the company plans to achieve the strategic goal of 700 MW of installed capacity in battery energy storage facilities by 2030 and 1.4 GW by 2035.

The programme, ‘Electricity storage facilities and related infrastructure to improve the stability of the Polish power grid’, under which funding will be awarded, covers the construction of electricity storage facilities with a capacity of no less than 2 MW and a capacity of no less than 4 MWh.

TAURON Zielona Energia and its special purpose vehicles (TAURON BME 4 sp. z o.o., TAURON BME 8 sp. z o.o., TAURON BME 9 sp. z o.o.) have signed agreements for co-financing ranging from 35% to 45% for 11 of their investments with a total capacity of over 346 MW and a capacity of approximately 1.5 GWh. The total amount the Group will receive is PLN 537 754 312.37.

The storage facilities are to be built in 2026 – 2028, including in Laryszów (Silesian Voivodeship, 84 MW/358 MWh), in Ogrodzieniec (Silesian Voivodeship, 55 MW/237 MWh), in Balków (Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship, 54 MW/242 MWh), Twardogóra (Lower Silesian Voivodeship 42 MW/179 MWh), Dabrowa Srodkowa (Lower Silesian Voivodeship 45 MW and 192 MWh), Stare Bogaczowice (Lower Silesian Voivodeship 30 MW/134 MWh), Bytom (Silesian Voivodeship, 18 MW/77 MWh), and Kuznia Raciborska (Silesian Voivodeship, 6.9 MW/30 MWh).

