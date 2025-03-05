Spearmint Energy establishes initiative to promote BESS

Spearmint Energy has established an initiative to wrap its commercially operating battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects in artwork.

The initiative serves to visually bring awareness to the importance of BESS/BESS technology in securing safe and dependable power globally.

In connection with the establishment of its BESS artwork initiative, Spearmint has unveiled its inaugural art installation at Revolution, the company’s commercially operating 150 MW/300 MWh BESS project in West Texas. Designed by street and mural artist, Sophie Mess, Revolution’s artwork depicts a bold and colourful floral pattern – a nod to biological carbon sequestration and the importance of nature preservation – and features the slogan: “Join the Revolution.” The slogan represents a call to action for all to participate in the mission to deliver affordable energy solutions through grid-stabilising battery storage.

Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and CEO of Spearmint, commented: “The Spearmint team is proud to create an art initiative that unifies industrial, grid-scale batteries and mural artwork at scale. We believe public art is a tool for communicating shared values and it is our hope that this initiative will serve as a conduit for global unity around the critical need for safe and dependable power. Battery storage infrastructure is revolutionising energy availability and reliability globally and we are proud to be advancing the shift to clean power at our project, Revolution, and across our portfolio of BESS projects nationwide.”

He added: “These art installations at Spearmint BESS projects will bring attention to the importance of supporting the communities in which we live and operate and advancing access to low-cost energy solutions. We are pleased to raise awareness of the transformative power of BESS.”

Spearmint collaborated with art consultant, Maxence Doytier, Twenty6North, to select Sophie Mess as the artist for its inaugural art installation. The company partnered with signage expert, Mathew Crane, Coastal Vibes Graphics & Signs, to install twenty-two mural panels across the west face of Revolution’s battery modules and one panel facing south. Spearmint coordinated closely with Revolution’s battery system manufacturer to ensure the art installation would not impact the safe operation of the battery.

