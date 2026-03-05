Ingrid and Energiequelle enter strategic partnership to deploy BESS across Germany

Ingrid, a leading Nordic flexibility and grid-tech company, and Energiequelle GmbH, a leading international renewables developer, operator, and service provider, have signed a co-development agreement to deliver 200 MW of grid scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) throughout Germany.

Under the partnership, Energiequelle will lead project development, while Ingrid will finance, operate, and optimise the assets using its in-house trading and optimisation platform. The BESS projects will be strategically deployed in distribution grids across Germany, targeting locations where flexibility is most needed. Most projects are expected to reach ready-to-build status in 2026.

Axel Holmberg, CEO of Ingrid, commented: “This is a landmark partnership for Ingrid in Germany and an important step in our European growth strategy. By 2030, we aim to optimise more than 1 GW of flexible assets in Germany and thereby address challenges in the power grid. Energiequelle’s proven track record and deep market knowledge make the company an ideal partner for us on this journey.”

Ingrid already operates or is constructing more than 450 MW (650 MWh) of battery storage and has raised over €300 million in capital, making it the leading developer, owner, and optimiser in Scandinavia. This includes Finland’s largest storage facility at 70 MW (140 MWh). In addition to energy storage and the optimisation of BESS and renewable energy, Ingrid also offers structures for green energy supply and offtake as well as innovative grid services. Alongside its expansion into the German market, the company is also entering France and Spain.

Michael Raschemann, Founder and Managing Director of Energiequelle, added: “Our mission is to advance the energy transition with innovative, reliable, and flexible solutions. Ingrid’s expertise in delivering and optimising large scale energy storage is a strong complement to our development capabilities. Together, we can create long-term value for society and expand grid stability as part of the energy transition.”

Since its founding in 1997, Energiequelle has built around 2000 MW of grid infrastructure and connected more than 1700 MW of wind energy to the grid. In addition, Energiequelle develops innovative energy supply solutions for industrial companies, particularly using photovoltaics and battery storage. The company operates in Europe and South Africa.

The deployment of battery storage increases the resilience of power grids, supports the integration of renewable energy, and improves the economics for renewable energy producers. As a result, battery storage is becoming a key pillar of the German energy system on the path to climate neutrality. It also enables better participation in energy and flexibility markets while simultaneously increasing security of supply, as more domestic and dispatchable power becomes available. Electrification in industry and municipalities is also accelerated. Ultimately, these measures lead to stable and affordable energy prices, strengthen regional competitiveness, and support a faster energy transition.

