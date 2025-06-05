Wärtsilä and EDF Renewables advance energy storage milestones to power a net-zero UK

Technology group, Wärtsilä, has expanded its long-term partnership with EDF Renewables UK and Ireland to accelerate the UK’s progress towards achieving clean power by 2030.

Construction has started on two additional projects, adding to the existing portfolio of six energy storage projects. In total, Wärtsilä will deliver eight sites for EDF Renewables, offering 404.5 MW/709 MWh of energy storage capacity across the UK. Under the partnership, Wärtsilä recently completed the fifth and sixth grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects and signed additional long-term service agreements to ensure performance and reliability across all systems.

Simone Sullivan, Head of Storage, EDF Renewables, responded: “BESS has a huge role to play in enabling the UK’s clean energy transition. This vital technology helps make the most of electricity generated by renewables, like wind and solar, while also improving grid reliability. Our partnership with Wärtsilä helps us to optimise our grid-scale projects. By harnessing the power of data, we can provide stability to the grid, with batteries that are performing as efficiently and predictably as possible. Making sure that the UK’s essential energy storage capacity is operating to its full potential reduces energy waste and ultimately ensures the fastest, most efficient transition to clean power.”

To date, six out of eight facilities are operational. The projects that recently reached completion include the 50 MW/100 MWh Sundon project in Bedfordshire, which began commercial operations in December 2024, followed by the 57 MW/114 MWh Bramford project, located in Suffolk, in April 2025. The two additional projects – Indian Queens in Cornwall and Bredbury in Greater Manchester – are currently under construction. Bredbury (50 MW/100 MWh) is scheduled for completion by late 2025 and Indian Queens (47.5 MW/95 MWh) is expected to come online in 1H26.

As more facilities become operational, ensuring optimal system performance becomes critical to business success. All eight projects are covered by Wärtsilä’s long-term service agreements, providing EDF Renewables with increased operational efficiency and cost predictability. The long-term service agreements for the Sundon, Bramford, Indian Queens, and Bredbury projects guarantee performance levels, backed by a dedicated support team.

Chris Wolf, Sales Director for Europe at Wärtsilä Energy Storage, added: “Together with EDF Renewables, we are enhancing the reliability and flexibility of the UK’s energy system – delivering tangible progress towards a 100% renewable energy future. Our long-term service agreements further reinforce this commitment by ensuring performance, minimising operational risks, and maximising lifecycle value.”

Alongside Wärtsilä’s BESS, all eight sites are managed by Wärtsilä‘s controls and optimisation software, GEMS. GEMS provides EDF Renewables with data-driven insights for comprehensive asset management, performance optimisation, and market trading. It also enables EDF to maximise revenue opportunities through grid services such as electricity market trading and frequency response, while simultaneously bolstering grid stability.

