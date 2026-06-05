Rolls-Royce wins contract from Sunly for large scale battery storage in Latvia

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Sunly, a renewable energy platform in the Baltic region, have signed contracts for the construction of four large scale battery storage systems in Latvia with a total capacity of 490 MWh. The agreement was announced at the opening of Sunly’s new solar park in Valmiera, one of the first hybrid energy parks in Latvia. The mtu EnergyPack in Valmiera will be commissioned in 1Q27, with the remaining three sites following in the course of 2027. Rolls-Royce has already secured further contracts in Latvia and Lithuania, establishing itself as the leading supplier of battery storage systems in the Baltic states.

“Our aim is to build an energy system that serves people – not just when the sun is shining. By combining solar power generation with battery storage, we can supply energy when it is needed. This makes renewable energy more reliable and less dependent on the weather. We have to meet strict cybersecurity requirements. It was therefore crucial for us to find a European partner that has already demonstrat-ed its expertise in Latvia,” said Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly.

Rolls-Royce will utilise its proven mtu EnergyPack and its mtu EnergetIQ software platform, which controls when energy is stored and when it is released, in order to maintain grid stability, integrate renewable energy sources and balance supply and demand.

“Our strength lies in providing integrated, high-performance battery energy storage systems. As a general contractor, we offer our customers a single point of contact, which helps them reduce risks and complexity, ensure profitable performance and maximise long-term asset value. Together with Sunly, we are delivering large scale battery storage systems that will play a crucial role in strengthening grid stability and energy security in the Baltic region,” added Andreas Görtz, President of the Mobile & Sustainable Business Unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Sunly and Rolls-Royce have also signed a memorandum of understanding to extend their partnership to Estonia – with a 300 MWh project in Risti. Rolls-Royce Power Systems has now supplied mtu battery storage solutions for over 200 projects worldwide. In the Baltic states alone, capacity will exceed 1500 MWh, once the current projects are completed, positioning Rolls-Royce as the leading provider of battery storage in the Baltic region. A large scale battery storage system from Rolls-Royce has been in operation since 2025 for the Latvian transmission system operator Augstsprieguma tikls (AST). In addition, Rolls-Royce has also secured contracts in Lithuania.

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