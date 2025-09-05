ANDRITZ receives order from Adani Green Energy

ANDRITZ has received an order from Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company and a leading global player, to equip the new Gandikota pumped storage plant in the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

ANDRITZ will supply reversible pump turbines, motor-generators, and related electromechanical equipment.

India is significantly expanding its pumped storage capacity to balance the increase of variable renewable energy from solar and wind in its energy mix. AGEL’s Gandikota pumped storage plant, with a capacity of 1800 MW, will make a major contribution to this expansion. This is the third contract awarded to ANDRITZ by AGEL, following the order for the 500 MW Chitravathi project in 2023 and the 1500 MW Tarali project earlier this year.

The order value is in the low three-digit million-euro range. It is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 2Q25.

ANDRITZ’s scope for Gandikota includes the design, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of the pumped storage units along with all associated auxiliaries. The project will be executed using ANDRITZ’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, supported by its global network.

The repeat order from AGEL underlines ANDRITZ’s strong position in the Indian hydropower market and its expertise in delivering pumped storage solutions, which play a crucial role in ensuring grid stability and supporting the integration of variable renewable energy. ANDRITZ is currently involved in the implementation of five new pumped storage plants in India.

