Socomec invests in its North American energy storage solutions operations

Socomec, a global manufacturer of energy storage solutions (ESS), has announced an investment of US$5 million to support ESS activities in North America. Most of the funds are focused on expanding the ESS testing and certification capacity of its Toronto facility by an additional 7636 kWh, the average daily energy consumption of 255 US households.

The technology investment includes three new BESS: a 500 kVA storing 1116 kWh of energy and two BESS 1500 kVA storing 3260 kWh of energy. The investment also spans a range of advanced technologies to support the BESS, which includes grid, PV and battery simulators, a dedicated switchgear with power meters, and Hardware in the Loop simulation capabilities.

Socomec has installed over 150 energy storage systems across North America over the last 10 years, applying its expertise in grid services, systems services and microgrids. The company also has deep experience of the North American market and Power Conversion covering Static Transfer Switch, Static Switch, UPS and Hybrid Systems.

Socomec’s investment builds on this regional expertise and experience through additional appointments of long-term executives Bruno Plisson as Senior Vice-President, Jerome Mattern as Head of Sales and Giovanny Diquerreau as Head of Technical Development and Industrialisation for North America. The newly appointed North America team will be based across the new office in Toronto, Canada and the existing office in Boston, Massachusetts.

This expanded presence in North America will allow Socomec to provide localised and customised support to its energy storage customers, from pre-sale activities and post-sales activities, to specifications, engineering, project management, on-site commissioning, training, and maintenance.

Bruno Plisson, Senior Vice-President of North America, Socomec, said: “Regulations governing the electrical grid and energy storage systems vary immensely between Canada and the US and between states within the US. That’s why we have expanded our operations to ensure our experts are available locally to provide customers - including utilities, communities, commercial and industrial buildings - with tailored support.

“This expansion comes after a decade of experience in the region, with hundreds of energy storage systems installed in the US already. As a result, our customers recognise our established reliability in delivering everything from grid services to systems services, and they know we are a partner they can bank on for the future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!