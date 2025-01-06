AMEA Power awarded two BESS projects in South Africa

AMEA Power has been awarded two pivotal battery energy storage system (BESS) projects through Bid Window 2 of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), organised by South Africa’s Department of Electricity and Energy.

The Gainfar and Boitekong projects, located in the North West Province, will each have a capacity of over 300 MWh. These projects will play a vital role in strengthening Eskom’s grid stability. As South Africa continues to grapple with frequent blackouts and load shedding, these BESS projects will help mitigate risks and contribute to the country’s energy security.

The Gainfar project will be connected to the Ngwedi substation, while the Boitekong project will be connected to the Marang substation. These state-of-the-art storage solutions are essential in strengthening the country’s electricity grid and supporting the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This achievement marks a major milestone for AMEA Power, as we continue to expand our footprint in South Africa, a key market for us. These projects represent our first successful awards of BESS projects, through a competitive bidding process and underscore our commitment to providing sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective energy solutions. We are proud to support South Africa’s energy transition, enhance Eskom’s grid reliability, and drive economic growth in the region. With our expanding portfolio, including the 120 MW Doornhoek solar photovoltaic project, and our regional office in Johannesburg, we are dedicated to contributing to cleaner, more sustainable energy future for South Africa.”

Both projects will deliver essential power, energy, and ancillary services to Eskom through 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), further solidifying AMEA Power’s role in the country’s energy landscape. Once operational, these energy storage systems will provide robust, reliable backup power, enabling a stable grid and supporting South Africa’s renewable energy journey.

