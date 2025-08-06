Akaysha Energy celebrate first 350 MW from the Waratah Super Battery

Akaysha Energy has announced that the first 350 MW (700 MWh) of the Waratah Super Battery is online and performing its role as a ‘shock absorber’ for the New South Wales (NSW), Australia, electricity grid in case of events like heatwaves, lightning strikes, and bush fires.

Commissioned by the NSW Government and delivered and operated by Akaysha Energy, the Waratah Super Battery is currently the world’s most powerful battery in terms of power and energy storage capacity.

With a physical size of 850 MW/1680 MWh, when fully operational later in 2025, the battery will provide a guaranteed continuous active power capacity of at least 700 MW and a guaranteed usable energy storage capacity of at least 1400 MWh.

This capacity is enough to:

Supply 970 000 homes with electricity for 1 hour.

Fully charge 45.95 million smartphones in 1 hour.

Supply 80 000 homes with electricity for a full day (based on 21kWh per day usage).

The Waratah Super Battery only takes 2 hours to charge and can discharge its full power capacity into the grid in a matter of seconds, which means during emergencies, the people of NSW will experience minimal disruption to their electricity supply.

While the primary role of the Waratah Super Battery is to supply the NSW electricity grid during emergency events, it is also a control system that includes arrangements for paired generation services and upgrades to existing power lines.

Located at the former Munmorah coal-fired power station, about 100 km north of Sydney, the Waratah Super Battery Project has four distinct components:

A System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS) service to provide its guaranteed, continuous active power capacity.

Paired generation services provided by a portfolio of generators across NSW that will provide technical services to support the SIPS.

A SIPS communications system comprising of a software system and signalling equipment, operated by TransGrid in its role as the network operator. The system will detect contingencies and faults across the network and rapidly signal paired generators to decrease output and the battery to discharge, supplying power to customers.

Network augmentations delivered by TransGrid include updates to existing transmission lines and upgrading a series of substations that are required to increase the network’s capacity and allow for the operation of the SIPS.

Operating as part of a SIPS to increase the transmission capacity of the existing network, the Waratah Super Battery will allow more power to flow from existing generators to meet the needs of NSW families and businesses.

The oversizing of the battery allows for degradation of the battery over time, ensuring security of supply. It also enables Akaysha Energy to utilise the excess capacity to tap into additional revenue streams, putting downward pressure on the costs of the SIPS service provided to NSW customers.

After a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy was appointed in 2022 by EnergyCo, the NSW Government body responsible for overseeing the delivery of the project. Since commencing construction in 2023, the project has generated over AUS$1 billion in investment in the local economy, with over 700 indirect jobs created during the construction.

Project delivery partners include; EnergyCo, Transgrid, Consolidated Power Projects, Wilson Transformer Company, Hitachi Energy, and Generator Property Management.

