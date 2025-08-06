Cambridge Power secures planning approval for UK BESS project

Cambridge Power has received formal planning permission from East Herts District Council for its battery energy storage system (BESS) at Stocking Pelham, representing a significant milestone in the company’s development pipeline of grid-scale energy storage projects in the UK.

The project will be built on a 1.4-hectare site adjacent to National Grid’s Pelham substation. Its location makes it a prime point of connection between the national transmission network and the local distribution network, optimising efficiency and grid balancing capabilities.

Richard Stanton, Chairman at Cambridge Power, responded: “We are delighted that East Herts District Council has recognised the strategic importance of this project. Its proximity to the existing Stocking Pelham substation makes it an ideal location for grid-scale battery storage, providing a critical interface between the national and local transmission networks. This is an important step forward in enabling a more sustainable and secure energy system.”

The site will offer flexibility services including frequency response, load shifting, and grid balancing, helping to stabilise the grid as more intermittent renewables come online. Cambridge Power worked closely with stakeholders and consultees to address a range of issues, and the consented scheme includes significant noise mitigation measures, landscape screening, and biodiversity benefits.

The project was approved on the strength of its strategic contribution to national energy infrastructure and its compliance with planning and environmental standards.

Richard Stanton added: “As the need for clean, flexible capacity increases, battery storage is becoming indispensable. We have worked hard to ensure this project aligns with technical, environmental, and community expectations, and we are pleased that the council recognised the long-term value it will provide.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!