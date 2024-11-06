Low Carbon delivers Irish battery storage asset to SSE

UK-based global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has further underlined its position as a leader in the European battery storage market through the delivery of the 120 MW Thornsberry battery project in Ireland to SSE Renewables. The project will play a vital role in supporting Ireland’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions by delivering more renewables to the grid.

The collaboration between the two companies emphasises Low Carbon’s leading position in the Irish storage market and will support SSE Renewables as it further grows its battery storage development portfolio in Ireland.

Low Carbon, who began developing the project in 2018, were one of the first movers to develop, build and operate battery storage and solar in the Irish renewables market having provided approximately 20% of the country’s operational storage capacity.

Located near Tullamore in County Offaly, the Thornsberry project is on a secured greenfield site with planning consent for an installed capacity of 120 MW and a grid connection offer to connect to the Irish national grid via an existing 110kV substation. Once built, the project could power more than 115 000 homes for up to two hours at times of peak demand, underlining the key role battery storage is playing in unlocking the path to net zero.

It follows Low Carbon’s recent announcement on a 6 GW Dutch battery storage portfolio, underscoring their market leading position of developing battery storage assets which are essential for advancing global decarbonisation efforts and grid stability as demand for electricity grows.

Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, Roy Bedlow, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SSE on this project, which underscores Low Carbon’s leading position in the Irish storage market. Furthermore, this announcement demonstrates our expertise of delivering high-quality investable assets to the market, meanwhile playing an important role in supporting our future growth as we aim to build 20 GW of new renewable energy.

“Increasing renewable energy capacity is just one part of the answer as we look to accelerate the energy transition. Battery storage is as of equal importance, providing a complete energy solution to power homes and businesses round the clock, whilst helping the grid to become greener.”

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar and Battery – UK and Ireland, SSE Renewables, added: “Acquiring the consented Thornsberry project in County Offaly is another great step forward in our plans to grow SSE Renewables’ battery storage development portfolio in Ireland. The addition of this grid-scale project can make an important contribution to the delivery of SSE’s fully funded five-year Net Zero Acceleration Programme, while also advancing the diversity of the technologies in our portfolio.

“The Midlands has a long and proud tradition of supporting Ireland’s energy security. With the development of new onshore wind, solar and battery projects such as Thornsberry, the region can continue to play a significant role in delivering homegrown energy for Irish consumers while decarbonising the country’s power system. In doing so, we can help ensure vital energy projects can deliver positive social and economic benefits to County Offaly and the wider Midlands.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!