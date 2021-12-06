Equinor acquires stake in Noriker Power Limited

Equinor has signed an agreement with Noriker Power Limited, a battery storage developer in the UK focusing on the engineering and project development of utility scale storage and stability services. The agreement includes the acquisition of a 45% stake in Noriker, with an option to acquire the full company at a later stage.

In addition to the equity investment, Equinor and Noriker have agreed on a strategic co-operation which will grant Equinor the opportunity to directly participate in projects being matured by Noriker.

Equinor sees a solid opportunity to create profitable businesses by deploying batteries and storage assets to satisfy the growing need to stabilise power markets. In addition, Equinor could complement its existing renewables portfolio in the UK by deploying batteries in proximity of its offshore wind assets to enhance returns.

This would grant the ability to store electricity when the prices are low and sell it to the grid at later stages when prices are higher, improving returns from its renewable projects.

“Battery storage is going to be a key part of the energy transition as the world increases its share of intermittent renewable power. Large scale batteries can be charged when there is good access to low-cost electricity and discharged when supply is limited. This will enable businesses to establish profitable services around the need to balance markets, stabilise the electricity grid, and improve security of supply. The UK’s high degree of renewables make the country an interesting investment case for a battery storage business,” says Olav Kolbeinstveit, Senior Vice President for Power and Markets within Renewables at Equinor.

Noriker Power, headquartered in Gloucester, UK, has developed and constructed over 250 MW of battery storage across the UK and has a near term pipeline in excess of 500 MW in battery storage, hybrid energy, and stability service projects. Noriker will use the investment from Equinor to enhance its project development platform, including engineering development, control systems innovation, and algorithmic optimisation.

As part of the agreement, Equinor will buy the shares currently held by another investor: Gresham House Plc and Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (together owning 15% of Noriker).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.