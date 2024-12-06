Root-Power secures planning approval for 50 MW BESS site

Leading battery energy storage system (BESS) developer, Root-Power, has announced that the planning for its Broomloan Road BESS site in Glasgow has been approved. The 50 MW facility, with a storage capacity of 100 MWh – enough to power 100 000 homes – will now move into the design and construction phase.

Once operational, the project, which is located near Glasgow City Centre, will alleviate stress on the local grid during peak times, supporting Glasgow's growing energy needs and the Scottish Government’s drive towards net zero.

Root-Power is on track to energise the facility by mid-2026, despite initial challenges in securing a suitable city-centre site and complex planning requirements, particularly given the site’s proximity to Ibrox Stadium.

This milestone underscores the renewable storage developer’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and contributing to the UK's net-zero goals. The project will significantly enhance energy resilience and sustainability in the Glasgow region.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “Moving this project into the detailed engineering phase is a key milestone for Root-Power.

“We look forward to working with our key partners and stakeholders as our delivery team progresses the site through construction so that it can join our growing portfolio of operational battery energy storage sites across the UK.”

