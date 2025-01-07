KX Power choose Conrad Energy to optimise Immingham battery storage project

Conrad Energy has announced a landmark agreement with KX Power to optimise the cutting-edge 80 MW/160 MWh battery energy storage system at Immingham, set to go live in 1Q25.

The deal will leverage Conrad Energy’s trading desk to ensure peak operational performance for the battery system. By constantly monitoring trading, balancing, flexibility and frequency markets, Conrad Energy’s platform operates to ensure the system’s storage capacity is traded and despatched in the right market, at the right time and for the right duration to maximise profitability and operational longevity.

The Immingham BESS will integrate with Conrad Energy’s platform immediately upon activation of the agreement.

KX Power are market leaders in building longer duration storage, being one of the first developers to move to two-hour+ storage. The Immingham battery site marks the continued growth of KX Power’s portfolio.

“We are incredibly excited about working with KX Power to optimise the Immingham battery asset,” said Damian Darragh, Conrad Energy’s Chairman. “Over the next three years we’ll be operating the state-of-the-art 160 MWh system efficiently, providing critical stability and flexibility to the GB network.”

Olivia He, Chief Investment Officer at KX Power, commented: “Conrad Energy have a track record of successfully optimising their own assets as well as offering a strong balance sheet and flexible contracting. We’re confident that their trading desk will ensure the battery system at Immingham is optimised in the most efficient way possible.”

