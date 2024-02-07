Trina Storage partners with Low Carbon to deliver energy storage systems for four UK sites

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar, has secured a deal to provide battery energy storage systems (BESS) for four UK sites operated by international independent power producer Low Carbon. The systems will deliver approximately 190 MWh of total storage capacity, bringing new arbitrage and other ancillary capabilities to each plant.

Each project is a ‘two-hour project’, being able to provide its rated power output continuously for a duration of two hours. The projects will each be co-located with a solar power plant, aiding the integration of additional renewables into the UK grid. Trina Storage offers a complete system service as part of the project, encompassing consulting, system design and design, supply and integration and a long-term services agreement covering maintenance and extended performance warranties in the long-term.

The project will involve Trina Storage Elementa 0.5P cabinets being installed at Low Carbon’s Meadow, Sandon Brook, Fern Brook, and Birch Solar Farms. Key features of the cabinets include:

A modular, durable, fully integrated smart storage solution tailored for grid scale installations.

Advanced safety features, including industry-leading liquid-cooled LFP batteries, configurable multi-level battery management systems, and fire suppression systems to minimise any thermal anomalies.

Rapid installation due to its simple plug-and-play concept, and efficient maintenance with the system located above ground.

An integrated energy management system combining hardware and software for monitoring, controlling, and optimising energy flow and consumption.

Through long-term service agreements, Trina Storage will also provide Low Carbon with preventative maintenance as well as a 15-year performance warranty with flexible usage parameters.

While the BESS installations are being carried out as standalone projects, each connected solar power plant also features Trina Solar PV modules for producing energy. As such, the BESS projects represent the latest step in the company’s long-standing and successful strategic partnership with Low Carbon, and its positive track record in delivering diverse energy generation and storage capabilities to meet customer needs.

Justin Thesiger, Managing Director of Global Supply Chain at Low Carbon, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Trina Storage to deliver these projects. Trina has a leading position in the UK energy storage space, with a reputation for high-quality manufacturing and a secure supply chain. Having worked with the company previously on successful solar PV projects, expanding our partnership into the storage space made sense.

“We have high ambitions for our UK sites and see great potential in using storage for arbitrage and the provision of grid services. Our collaboration with Trina Storage, and Trina Solar more widely, will help us to maximise the potential of our sites and accelerate the energy transition.”

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Utility Storage at Trina Solar, added: “Storage is an area that will become increasingly crucial as the world continues its shift to renewable energy, so we are thrilled to be working with Low Carbon on this project. We look forward to seeing the results once installation has been completed, and to working closely with Low Carbon on further projects in the future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.