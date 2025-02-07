Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners commence construction on a 960 MWh battery energy storage project in Australia

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) commence construction on a four-hour 960 MWh battery energy storage system, expected to be operational in 2027.

CIP, through its fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V, has issued notice to start construction of the 960 MWh Summerfield battery in Australia. This follows the financial investment decision taken in September 2024.

Summerfield is located in the Australian state of South Australia in an area near existing transmission infrastructure. The facility will play a role in addressing South Australia’s rapidly growing need for energy storage capacity, enabling the decarbonisation of South Australia’s power grid while maintaining reliability. Summerfield has entered into a 10-year offtake agreement with Origin Energy – an Australian electricity generator and retailer.

The battery will support the South Australian Government’s target of 100% net renewable energy by 2027, shifting excess wind and solar energy generated during the day to supply renewable power during peak demand periods.

Jørn Hammer, Partner and Head of CIP Australia, noted: “We are pleased to start construction on CIP’s first large scale energy storage project in Australia, which will be one of the largest in South Australia. CIP has a track record of developing, owning, and operating renewable projects globally, and CIP is delighted to bring this to Australia.”

Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP, commented: “This is a milestone for Summerfield and demonstrates CIP’s industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large-scale solution. Projects such as these, with robust contractual frameworks, create value for society and the local community while securing risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Summerfield is part of CIP’s Copenhagen Infrastructure V flagship fund which has a target fund size of €12 billion and invests in a range of renewable technologies from wind and solar PV to energy storage across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

