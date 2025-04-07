GPG inaugurates first hybrid solar and battery project

After three months of operation in the commissioning phase, Global Power Generation (GPG) has inaugurated the Cunderdin hybrid photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The facility, located in Western Australia, is designed to provide four hours of steady supply when there is no sunlight, serving as a key driver for the country’s decarbonisation efforts by further increasing the potential for renewable energy generation.

The project’s commissioning will generate energy equivalent to the annual consumption of 51 000 households and prevent the emission of 140 000 t of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

On 1 April 2025, GPG celebrated the launch of its first large scale photovoltaic generation and battery storage project worldwide. The opening ceremony was attended by Jai Thomas, WA Acting Director General, Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, Sam Barbaro, Western Power CEO, and Alison Harris, President of the Shire of Cunderdin, along with Francisco Bustío, CEO of GPG, Pedro Serrano, Managing Director of GPG in Australia, and Ciaran Shannon, CEO Monford.

This is a pioneering project in many ways, as it is not only Western Australia’s first large scale hybrid PV and battery storage project, but also the region’s first solar hybrid initiative.

The Cunderdin hybrid PV solar and BESS project has commenced operations after over three months of generation under intense and demanding performance testing. The facility consists of 229 500 solar panels with a PV capacity of 128 MW, combined with a 55 MW/220 MWh BESS.

This hybrid system is designed to provide a four-hour constant power supply during peak demand periods every day of the year, thus boosting renewable energy production and accelerating the country’s decarbonisation strategy. The project is expected to avoid 140 000 t of CO2 emissions and generate power equivalent to the annual consumption of 51 000 homes.

The project required an investment of €172 million, of which over US$229 000 was allocated to community engagement and benefit-sharing initiatives. Its construction also provided employment equivalent to 100 full-time professionals. The facility’s location in Cunderdin, Western Australia, marks the company’s expansion into the country’s South Western Interconnected System (SWIS).

Thomas noted: “It is great to see the WA government’s energy market reforms underpin innovative projects such as this.”

Barbaro added: “The energisation of the Cunderdin hybrid solar PV and energy storage project represents another milestone on WA’s net-zero journey. This project has involved excellent collaboration and innovation between Western Power’s project team, GPG, and its contractors, and we’re proud to have assisted with the connection and commercial operation approval. Projects like this are important as we move towards a renewable future.”

“On behalf of Monford Group, I would like to sincerely thank GPG for their trust and collaboration in the successful completion of the Cunderdin hybrid project. It has been a pleasure working together, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership in the future. A special thank you to our dedicated team, our supply chain and industry partners for their hard work and commitment in delivering this project with us, as well as to the local community for their continued support throughout the process. We are proud to be spearheading innovative projects like this one and contributing positively to the energy future of Australia,” added Shannon.

Francisco Bustío, CEO of Global Power Generation, said at the opening ceremony: “Cunderdin represents our commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. This project is a great achievement not only for our company, but also for the sector, setting new global benchmarks for the renewable generation industry. This project is an example of the resilience and expertise of our team, as well as a testament to our collaborative spirit and our strong commitment to a greener energy future. We have created lasting value for the communities we serve through job creation, economic growth and sustainable energy.”

