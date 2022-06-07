RWE’s largest battery storage project goes live in Ireland

RWE’s second and largest-to-date battery storage project has entered full operations in County Monaghan, Ireland.

The 60 MW facility, located at Lisdrumdoagh, (3 km east of Monaghan town) is capable of providing the rapid delivery of electricity into the power grid to help balance intermittency in electricity generation. It also provides a short term back-up to help address power outages, and to maintain a more stable and secure electricity supply in Ireland.

The site is the second battery storage facility that RWE, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has brought online in Ireland. It’s first 8.5 MW project is located in Stephenstown, Balbriggan, in County Dublin, and went live in April last year.

Cathal Hennessy, Managing Director, RWE Renewables Ireland, said: “We have invested €25 million in Lisdrumdoagh to develop utility scale battery storage, in a market which is already committed to renewable energies, and which provides dedicated support for battery storage. Ireland is an excellent starting point for RWE Renewables as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business and become a key partner in Ireland’s low carbon energy transition.”

In 1H20, Irish onshore wind farms generated approximately 37% of the country’s electricity needs, making Ireland an important market for onshore wind. Ireland has set a target of generating 80% renewable electricity by 2030. Deployment of battery storage, such as Lisdrumdoagh, will be capable of a rapid response to frequency changes, importing or exporting electricity from the grid as needed, and helping efficiently stabilise the grid, while guaranteeing reliable electricity supply for users.

RWE Renewables has been in Ireland since 2016 and now has two offices; one in Kilkenny City and one in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin. In 2018, the company constructed, and now operates the 10 MW Dromadda Beg onshore wind farm, located in County Kerry, RWE’s first onshore wind farm in the country. The Irish development team is exploring further renewable projects and opportunities. A planning application was submitted earlier this year for the 62 MW Lyre onshore wind farm, located on the borders of County Cork. Offshore, RWE is developing in partnership with Saorgus Energy the Dublin Array offshore wind farm, which would have an installed capacity of between 600 - 900 MW. RWE is also developing new wind, solar, and battery storage projects around the country.

