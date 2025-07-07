Recurrent Energy energises Arizona storage facility

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and a leading global developer, owner, and operator of solar and energy storage assets, has reached commercial operation of the 1200 MWh Papago storage facility in Maricopa County, Arizona. The project is now dispatching stored energy to Arizona Public Service (APS), the state's largest electric utility, in time to help meet rising electricity demand during the summer season.

Papago storage is the first of three Recurrent Energy projects with tolling agreements in place with APS to become operational. Collectively, the three projects will provide 1800 MWh of battery storage capacity and 150 MWac of solar generation. Once all are fully operational, they will store and deliver enough electricity to serve the equivalent of 72 000 homes for four hours, along with solar generation capacity sufficient to support approximately 24 000 homes annually.

Derek Seaman, APS Director of Resource Acquisition, said: “Summer is here, and we are ready to serve APS customers with the energy they need when they need it. The Papago storage project is part of our diverse and balanced energy mix, helping us continue to provide Arizona with top-tier reliability and affordable service.”

Kevin Thompson, Chair of the Arizona Corporation Commission, noted: “I commend Recurrent Energy for completion of their 300 MW Papago energy storage project. Bringing online one of our state's largest battery storage projects during this critical time when energy demand is growing rapidly will help our utilities execute an all-of-the-above response to that demand and further diversify Arizona's energy resources.”

Arizona House Majority Leader, Michael Carbone, added: “I congratulate Recurrent Energy on this tremendous energy storage achievement. With our favourable business climate, Arizona's economy is attracting development from all over the world, and we must provide the energy to accommodate this incredible growth. The Papago storage project will play an important role in Arizona's energy future.”

In addition to strengthening grid reliability, the project also contributes to the local community through tax revenues and direct support. Through its Community Community and Renewable Energy (CaRE) Program, Recurrent Energy has donated to the Harquahala Fire District and Arlington Elementary School in Maricopa County. Canadian Solar's majority-owned subsidiary, e-STORAGE, served as the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction provider for the project and will continue to support Papago storage under a long-term service agreement.

Ismael Guerrero, CEO of Recurrent Energy, stated: “The commissioning of Papago storage marks a major milestone in our collaboration with APS to strengthen Arizona's energy infrastructure. We're proud to deliver flexible capacity that meets the state's growing energy needs and grateful for APS's continued partnership. As we begin operations, we remain committed to building long-term value for the local community and our partners.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!