RWE and Masdar receive planning permission for 3 GW Dogger Bank South projects

Global clean power leaders, RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. PJSC – Masdar (Masdar), have received approval for the development consent order (DCO) for the two Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms.

The proposed wind farms, DBS West and DBS East, are expected to have a combined installed capacity of 3 GW and would be capable of producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 3 million UK homes annually.

The wind farms are set to be located over 100 km off the northeast coast of England, with the potential to create significant opportunities for businesses and communities in Yorkshire, the Humber, and wider UK.

In January 2026, the projects secured contracts for difference (CfD) with the UK Government through the Allocation Round 7.

The DCO application was originally made in June 2024, with over 1000 documents submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for review, and 10 online examination hearings being held.

RWE and Masdar will now conduct detailed final design work and progress procurement decisions with the aim of taking a final investment decision in 2027.

The projects are being developed as a joint venture between RWE (51%) and Masdar (49%).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!