Enersense receives first agreement for battery storage maintenance in Lithuania

A Lithuanian subsidiary of Enersense International Plc, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, Enersense UAB, which operates in the business area of international operations, has signed an agreement with Fluence Energy GmbH, a provider of energy storage solutions, regarding the maintenance of electricity storage systems in the regions of Alytus, Vilnius, Utena and Šiauliai. The battery storage system has a total capacity of 200 MWh, and it is the first of its kind in Lithuania.

Energy cells UAB, to whom Fluence Energy has delivered the storage system, manages electricity storage facilities in Lithuania. For the integration of energy generated from renewable energy sources, a battery system is used to ensure the instantaneous reserve of isolated working electricity for Lithuania until it is synchronised with continental European networks (KETs).

The agreement is a continuation of good co-operation between Enersense and Fluence Energy in Finland, where Enersense provides maintenance services and operates as an expert partner for Fluence Energy's 20 MWh battery storage facility in Kerava.

“We are pleased that Fluence Energy GmbH chose us as its partner, and the signed agreement is an important market opening for us in the Lithuanian electricity storage market. An energy self-sufficient Europe needs such projects, and it is great to be a part of this,” said Arturas Lapinskas, Enersense's Managing Director for Lithnania.

