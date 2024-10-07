Lakeside energises UK’s largest BESS

Global clean energy enterprise TagEnergy’s Lakeside battery energy storage system (BESS) is now the largest transmission-connected BESS project in the UK following energisation.

The 100 MW/200 MWh facility in North Yorkshire, England became TagEnergy’s first transmission-connected BESS following the completion of the commissioning switching programme by the project’s onsite team and National Grid engineers.

The project is 100% owned and operated by TagEnergy, with Tesla, Habitat Energy, and RES as project partners.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Tesla provided a system of Tesla Megapack 2XL lithium-ion batteries. Habitat Energy partners as route to market and battery optimiser, with independent renewable energy company RES as asset manager.

Franck Woitiez, CEO, TagEnergy, said: “For a while, Lakeside will be the largest transmission-connected BESS project in the UK, and it is an important project that truly moves the needle for the energy transition.”

“We’re proud to have delivered the project efficiently, energised and connected onto National Grid’s transmission network without significant delays or operating issues. That is exactly what is needed to speed the transition,” Woitiez continued.

“We’re pleased to be working with our Lakeside project partners Habitat Energy, Tesla and RES to realise the full value of battery storage by connecting more people to more renewable power in our relentless pursuit of net zero,” he added.

TagEnergy acquired full ownership of the facility from RES in December 2021, commenced construction in August 2023 and achieved financial close with a landmark non-recourse debt package in October 2023.

