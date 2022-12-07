Balance Power secures planning approval on St Austell battery storage project

Balance Power has announced the approval of a 49.5 MW battery storage project in St Austell, Cornwall, the UK. The project is anticipated to abate approximately 258 000 t CO 2 over its lifetime, equating to over 1 billion car miles or removing 2500 cars off the road.

The project was granted development approval by Cornwall County Council, following extensive community engagement, parish council meetings, and a pre-application. The battery storage facility will be energised in 2028.

It is the latest of several battery developments announced by Balance Power, following the successful appeals of projects in Wolverhampton West, Sudbury, and Goring, the UK.

The region is already extensively supported by renewable technologies in the form of wind and solar photovoltaic (PV). And battery storage will play a critical role in balancing intermittent generation whilst ensuring grid stability and flexibility as the UK transitions towards net zero.

Specialising in a mix of renewable technologies including solar PV and battery storage, Balance Power has secured planning consents on more than 396 MW of generating capacity, 164 MW in 2022 alone, with a further 1.2 GW of generating capacity under development. Balance Power has delivered 34 energy projects and is continuing to develop an ever-expanding portfolio of projects at strategic locations across the UK.

Phil Thompson, CEO at Balance Power, said: “We are proud to be growing our pipeline of projects that will have a direct, positive impact on the UK’s transition to net zero and achieving energy security. The issue over the UK’s energy security must be addressed through increased investment and development of renewables and power storage projects, in addition to the grid’s infrastructure. I want to praise Cornwall County Council, which since the beginning has been extremely supportive of the project and understands the positive impact it will have in the long-term. We look forward to seeing the project become fully operational in the coming years.”

Balance Power has been leading the way in decentralised energy projects since 2017, working with landowners, communities, and councils in the UK to decarbonise in line with national targets. In October this year, the developer announced its partnership with TagEnergy to build, own, and operate 500 MW of the Balance Power pipeline. The partnership will drive the UK forward on its journey to establish a clean, secure energy system, and will require an investment of over £300 million to build the projects over the next four years.

