EDF Renewables UK signs contract with Wärtsilä for Energy Superhub

EDF Renewables UK has signed a contract with global technology company Wärtsilä for a new transmission-connected battery storage facility in Sundon, Bedfordshire, the UK, which will form part of a new Energy Superhub in the region, helping to support the transition to a decarbonised electricity system and accelerate the UK’s net zero future.

The 50 MW/100 MWh lithium-ion battery storage facility in Sundon is capable of powering over 100 000 homes for two hours. As the UK shifts towards a net zero power system, the battery will enable more renewable energy integration – storing energy when supply is abundant and discharging it when demand peaks – and increase the resilience of the electricity system. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2023.

The battery will connect to the transmission network at National Grid’s Sundon Substation, with EDF Renewables UK being one of three customers connecting to the substation as part of an innovative new grid park concept launched by National Grid to cost-effectively connect more renewables.

The project will form part of EDF Renewables UK’s nationwide rollout of Energy Superhubs, which will deliver up to 2 GW of transmission-connected battery storage and high-volume power connections. With transport and energy being the UK’s two most polluting sectors, EDF Renewables’ Energy Superhub model helps to cut emissions from both at the same time, scaling up renewable energy and clean transport to accelerate a net zero future.

Wärtsilä, the global technology company, has provided its propriety GridSolv Quantum system and GEMS Digital Energy Platform, in addition to the power conversion system and commissioning for the project. GEMS provides the data and insights to instruct trading parties and performance for comprehensive asset management. The energy storage technology will enable balancing services for the UK grid, including electricity market trading and frequency response, with the capability to support local consumers during grid outages.

EDF Renewables UK and Wärtsilä have worked closely together on several battery storage projects in the UK, including sites in Oxford, Birmingham, Coventry, and Kemsley in Kent.

To deliver on its 2035 net zero power pledge, the UK government has set out plans to increase solar capacity to 70 GW and offshore wind capacity to 50 GW by the 2030s. At present, the UK gets 39% of its electricity from renewables, but a smarter, more flexible system is needed to maximise the potential of this clean, homegrown energy source. National Grid forecasts suggest the UK could need up to 35 GW of electricity storage by 2050.

Matthew Boulton, Director of Storage and Private Wire at EDF Renewables UK, said: “A renewable energy future is only made possible with a smart, flexible energy grid. That is why we are working with local councils to accelerate the rollout of Energy Superhubs, helping to unleash the potential of renewable energy and enable local people to reap the benefits of net zero through better access to zero carbon transport. We know the challenge ahead of us – we need more renewable energy and energy storage to back it up. Our battery storage facility in Sundon marks a key milestone for the UK as we lay the foundation for net zero.”

Jens Norrgård, Energy Business Director, Europe, at Wärtsilä Energy, stated: “This contract strengthens Wärtsilä and EDF Renewables’ partnership, and demonstrates our joint commitment to supporting the UK’s decarbonisation efforts. Net zero power systems can unlock significant reductions in emissions and cost, and the UK is pioneering this transition with world-leading renewable energy targets. Wärtsilä’s energy storage technology is an important part of the mosaic of flexible capacity needed to balance renewable energy. Alongside our other projects, Sundon is delivering on our global ambitious to create clean power systems.”

