Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners takes FID on battery energy storage project

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Flagship Funds, has taken final investment decision (FID) and commenced construction on a 500 MW/1000 MWh energy storage system in Coalburn, Scotland, which will be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

The facility is the first project to be developed from the partnership between CIP and Alcemi to deploy FID investment decision on two other projects next year with a combined capacity above 1 GW. The portfolio will provide vital support to the UK’s energy network, accelerating the integration of renewable energy and the transition to net zero by 2050.

The Coalburn 1 facility has been developed with extensive landscaping and ecological mitigation measures, including the maintenance of peat reserves, tree and wildflower planting, and new habitats, promoting biodiversity across the site.

The scheme will reduce the need for fossil fuel power generation during periods of peak demand leading to a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions but also provide balancing services to help lower the costs for end consumers to manage the UK Power system.

“Achieving FID on one of the largest battery projects in Europe is a significant milestone for CIP. It demonstrates CIP’s industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large scale project with a robust contractual framework with high quality partners and counterparties. The integration of renewable energy into the energy system requires significant investment into storage solutions and we have a significant pipeline of storage projects across the world which we hope to build in the years ahead,” said Nischal Agarwal, Partner at CIP.

Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE will deliver their proprietary energy storage solution, SolBank, while H&MV Engineering will undertake the balance of plant works. SSE Energy Markets will provide the optimisation services for the project.

