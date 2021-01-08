Augwind wins energy storage tender in Israel

Augwind has announced the winning of a sizeable governmental tender that was led in Israel by the Government's Electricity Authority, in a scale of 2.5 GWh storage.

Augwind is a company specialising in developing and integrating storage technologies for the electricity market, including from renewable sources such as photovoltaic (PV) or wind power that incorporate AirBattery, the energy storage system designed by Augwind.

The company has expanded relations with Solegreen by signing an agreement to promote and build photovoltaic power generation projects incorporating Augwind's AirBattery energy storage system.

Earlier this week, Augwind announced the signing of an MOU with EDF Renewables Israel Ltd., a subsidiary of the global EDF conglomerate. Under the terms of the agreement, Augwind and EDF will work together to build and operate a 5 MW photovoltaic power plant, with a 20 MWh AirBattery storage system. The project will be built with a secured PPA from the government-owned electricity company (IEC) for 23 years.

The company recently announced the results of the tests performed in the proof of technological feasibility stage for the AirBattery system's efficiency, with a huge promise to the energy marketplace. The system's overall efficiency in the context of commercial facilities, with a capacity above 5 MW, is expected to be in the range of approximately 75 - 81%, depending on the characteristics and the various requirements of each storage project and the storage system components it comprises. The assessed results signify a breakthrough in the field of compressed air energy storage, positioning Augwind's solution as a natural advantageous contender with compare to alternative technologies for various energy storage applications.

