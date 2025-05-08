Oneida Energy Storage project commences commercial operations

The Oneida Energy Storage Project (Oneida) has officially entered commercial operations, becoming the largest battery energy storage (BESS) facility in operation in Canada and one of the largest globally.

Located in Haldimand County, Ontario, the 250 MW / 1000 MWh facility was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget through a collaborative partnership between majority owner Northland Power Inc. (Northland), Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), NRStor Inc., Aecon Concessions, and the Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC). Together, they form the Oneida Energy Storage Limited Partnership (Oneida LP).

With 278 lithium-ion battery units now officially drawing and storing power from Ontario's electricity grid, Oneida LP will receive fixed capacity payments through a 20-year capacity services contract with Ontario’s independent electricity system operator and generate revenue from energy sold into the Ontario electricity grid as well as from providing ancillary services to the system.

The Oneida facility enhances Ontario’s energy grid, which is already more than 90% clean, adding critical capacity and reliability to support the province’s accelerating demand for energy and doubling the amount of energy storage resources from 225 MW to 475 MW. Oneida is expected to reduce emissions by an estimated 1.2 – 4.1 million tonnes over the life of the project, the equivalent to taking more than 40 000 cars off the road, and will support more efficient operation of traditional assets like gas and nuclear while furthering growth of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Originally developed under a 50:50 partnership between SNGRDC and NRStor Inc., the Oneida facility serves as a model for meaningful partnerships, prioritising Indigenous involvement in the development of clean energy in Canada. A strong example of public-private sector collaboration, the project received significant funding from Natural Resources Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

At the local level, the project generated more than 180 jobs during peak construction for Indigenous and Ontario workers, totalling more than 300 000 hours of work. Bringing the strength of its majority Indigenous workforce, over 40 A6N employees worked on the project.

