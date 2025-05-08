Ridge Clean Energy receives full consent for onshore wind and BESS

Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) has announced its 99 MW onshore wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park, has received full consent to proceed following successful approval processes at both local and national levels.

In December 2024, the Argyll and Bute Council planning committee took the positive decision to raise no objection to the proposed development. This decision followed a planning officer’s supportive recommendation and acknowledged strong community support, with multiple letters in favour and no formal opposition to the project.

The Scottish Ministers recently confirmed their approval for the project through the national Energy Consents Unit (ECU), again recognising the unique nature of the project receiving no objections.

RCE welcomes this decision as a recognition of the significant benefits the Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park will bring, including contributing to a secure and affordable renewable energy supply as part of the UK Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission, as well as the Scottish Government’s commitment to a net-zero economy by 2045. In real terms, the project will provide clean energy to meet the growing need of businesses and individuals, and deliver ongoing support and funding to the local community across its lifetime.

Ladyfield with its pre-2030 connection date will generate approximately 58.5 MW of new renewable energy, and help to balance and strengthen the grid through its 41.4 MW BESS, both with an approved operational lifetime of 40 years.

Since project inception, RCE have been working with the community local to Ladyfield, building strong relationships and trust. The aim has been to make tangible opportunities a reality, such as helping the local community to purchase the Inveraray Pier. With RCE’s support, Inspire Inveraray and its supporters worked together to raise over £244 000, enabling the community to purchase the pier and carry out essential restoration works. The pier opened to the public once again in April 2024. In addition, RCE provided funding to support the ‘Warm Spaces’ initiatives in Inveraray and Dalmally, enabled work at Nicoll Hall for Inveraray Senior Citizens, and supported the Breakfast Club at Inveraray Primary School.

Linda Divers, Chair of Inveraray Community Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to hear that the Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park has been approved. We have greatly enjoyed working with the Ridge Clean Energy team, who have been consistently supportive not just of our pier project, but also of warm spaces and many other community initiatives in and around Inveraray. Their commitment to meaningful community engagement has made a real difference, and we’re confident this strong relationship will continue as the project moves forward.”

Marjorie Glasgow BEM, Co-Founder and CEO of Ridge Clean Energy, added: “We are thrilled that the Scottish Ministers have granted planning permission for our Ladyfield Renewable Energy Park. We have enjoyed working with Argyll and Bute Council and the Energy Consents Unit to get to this point. Above all, we have greatly appreciated building relationships within the Inveraray community, driving forward the Inveraray Pier Project, and finding new ways to make a meaningful difference locally. We look forward to continuing this work as Ladyfield progresses.”

As an added environmental benefit, the Ridge team also develops and finances nature-based carbon removal projects. The team that makes up Ridge Carbon Capture (RCC) uses its expertise from renewable energy developments in peatland restoration to develop standalone climate repair projects that deliver marketable peatland carbon units. One such project is Ridge Rottal near Kirriemuir in Angus, which was developed in 2024 and backed by NatureScot’s Peatland ACTION. This project is a prime example of how private investment can deliver public good – naturally removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, delivering climate repair and creating opportunities for local people.

