Root-Power’s Surrey BESS project enters construction

Root-Power has begun construction of its 12 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Caterham, Surrey.

The project, developed by Root-Power’s leading in-house team, was granted planning consent in September 2024. The site, just outside of Caterham, has been designed with a four-hour storage duration and will reinforce the local network, improve the availability of clean power, and support the powering of 24 000 homes, equivalent to the entire population of Caterham.

Sarah Lightfoot, Head of Development at Root-Power, said: “This battery storage site at Caterham is particularly important as this area sees a lot of demand and is looking to facilitate a lot of solar generation in the coming years.

“The Root-Power team are really looking forward to the site in Caterham joining our energised portfolio in 2026.”

This is Root-Power's second energy storage project to enter construction this year. In May, the leading BESS specialist announced that it had begun construction on its 34 MW project at Dounreay.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director of Root-Power, commented: “We’re thrilled to see our BESS project in Tillingdown, Caterham moving into construction.

“Our delivery team are also gearing up ready to commence construction on our next three projects with more than 130MW due to be online before the end of 2026. This progress underscores Root-Power’s commitment to take its role as leading IPP in the battery storage sector.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!