JSM Group awarded 400 kV cable installation contract for BESS facility

JSM Group, the specialist infrastructure engineering company, has been awarded a contract with Statera Energy to undertake 400 kV cable installation works as part of the construction of a new BESS facility at Wharfside Business Park, Greater Manchester, UK.

The scope of works involves the installation of a duct route and installation of 400 kV underground cable circuit. The cable route extends approximately 1 km in a single circuit configuration, forming a critical element of the new energy storage infrastructure.

JSM Group’s Power team will lead all stakeholder engagement throughout the project, liaising with National Grid, relevant local authorities, and third-party landowners to ensure seamless delivery. Ahead of excavation works, JSM Group will complete all civil engineering works, using their in-house teams, which includes installing sheet piling along the steep embankment adjacent to the site to create a retaining wall, preventing ground instability and establishing a safe working platform for the duration of the project.

Martyn Crocker, Operations Director – Power, JSM Group, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by Statera Energy to deliver this significant high-voltage project. The installation of 400 kV infrastructure for a battery energy storage facility reflects both the growing momentum behind the UK’s energy transition and the depth of capability that JSM Group brings to complex power projects. Our team has the technical expertise and operational experience to manage every aspect of this work safely and efficiently, from stakeholder engagement through to the final cable installation. We look forward to working closely with Statera Energy and all parties to deliver this project to the highest standards.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.