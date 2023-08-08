Stryten Energy and Snapping Shoals EMC install Georgia’s first vanadium redox flow battery system

Stryten Energy LLC, a US-based energy storage solutions provider, has installed its advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) at Snapping Shoals EMC, a utility provider for some of the fastest-growing areas in the nation.

Stryten Energy’s partnership with Snapping Shoals will focus on demonstrating the VRFB’s energy storage capabilities, as well as evaluating additional use cases for the cutting-edge long-duration energy storage technology. The project represents the first VRFB energy storage system manufactured and installed in the state of Georgia.

“In our 80-plus years of service to our members, Snapping Shoals has stayed at the forefront of energy innovation. As our field turns its eye to clean energy sources, we see Stryten Energy as a natural partner in harnessing the power of VRFB for long-duration energy storage,” said Shaun Mock, President and CEO of Snapping Shoals EMC. “We’re confident VRFB will be a game-changer in how we reliably and affordably store clean energy for our 100 000+ residential and business customers.”

“Long-duration energy storage technologies are needed to support the wide scale power generation from renewable energy sources. VRFB is ideally suited for this application,” added Mike Judd, CEO and President of Stryten Energy. “This demonstration project is an important step to proving the capabilities of VRFB technology in utility use cases such as energy cost control, peak shaving and avoiding curtailment. Our partnership with Snapping Shoals provides the ideal platform to test the VRFB system and show the potential impact of Georgia companies working together to bring clean energy to the state.”

Stryten Energy’s VRFB offers industry-leading power density with a versatile, modular platform that is independently scalable in power and capacity. An unlimited cycle life, with proper maintenance, enables the VRFB system to operate for more than 20 years without the electrolyte losing energy storage capacity. It is uniquely suited for applications that require medium to long-duration energy storage of six or more hours to help ensure grid stability and facilitate increased utilisation of renewables for businesses and consumers across the US.

