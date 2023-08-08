Vena Energy signs agreement with Suntech, Powin and REPT Battero

Vena Energy, Asia-Pacific’s leading renewable energy company, has announced the signing of a landmark framework agreement with Suntech, a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic modules and crystalline silicon solar cells; Powin, global energy storage platform provider, software and services; and REPT Battero, a leading battery cell producer for energy storage systems, for the expansion of Indonesia’s renewable energy supply chain. The framework agreement aims at exploring opportunities for the establishment of local production lines for components of solar photovoltaic panels and energy storage systems. These components are also intended to support Vena Energy’s hybrid megaproject in the Riau Islands currently under development. The project is set to feature up to 2 GW of solar power capacity and a battery energy storage system potentially capable of storing in excess of 8 GWh of clean energy, making it one of the most significant renewable energy initiatives in Southeast Asia. The signing ceremony took place in Jakarta and was also the stage for the signing of a collaboration agreement between Vena Energy and Shell Eastern Trading (Pte.) Ltd for the cross-border supply of renewable power generated by Vena Energy’s proposed hybrid megaproject, to Singapore.

Under the auspices of the ‘Long-Term Strategy for Low Carbon and Climate Resilience 2050’ announced by President Joko Widodo in 2021, the framework agreement supports the Indonesian government’s aspirations of aligning climate goals with national and international objectives, emphasising the development of lo-cal talents, enhancing climate literacy, and fostering sustainable economic growth. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Co-ordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment graced the occasion and witnessed the signing of the landmark framework agreement.

“We are honoured to have His Excellency, Mr. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Co-ordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation witness the signing of this landmark framework agreement. Vena Energy has been supporting Indonesia in its green energy transformation journey since 2015, having commissioned five solar and onshore wind projects totalling 114 MW. With this framework agreement, we aim to significantly contribute to the development of a productive domestic supply chain in the renewable energy sector, which will support Indonesia’s energy transition plan and enhance the local economy by creating jobs, fostering industrial expansion and opening export opportunities in this growing sector of the economy,” said Nitin Apte, CEO of Vena Energy. “We are grateful to the Indonesian Government for its continued support, and we look forward to accelerating its long-term goal of achieving low carbon and climate resilience.”

“As a global leading photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, Suntech has striven to deliver high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective PV products over the past 22 years. We will keep on devoting ourselves to supporting the development of the Indonesian market and deliver the highest performance for customers,” added Eric Li, Vice Sales President, Southeast Asia of Suntech Power, “As the benchmark for quality within the photovoltaic industry, Suntech has also become a representative of China’s photovoltaic development capabilities to the world. By making steady efforts in the field of renewable energy, we can enable businesses to achieve their sustainability goals, and, and contribute to the progress of a green and low-carbon ecosystem globally!”

“REPT’s parent company Tsingshan Group started in the Indonesian market in 2009 with an industrial park for nickel, and today’s framework signing marks another step in expanding the supply chain. We plan to establish a battery manufacturing centre in Indonesia, and we are very confident that we can accelerate the development of the renewable energy industry and create a solid foundation that will support Vena Energy’s projects in Indonesia, as well as projects globally,” commented Dr. Cao Hui, Chairman and CEO of REPT Battero. “Indonesia has an ambitious plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 by transitioning from conventional energy to clean energy, and we have demonstrated our high-quality battery products and solutions, most recently at the Solartech Jakarta Exhibition and SNEC Shanghai Exhibition, in addition to our track record of successful use cases and strategies to support global carbon neutrality and sustainable development. I believe that we can contribute positively to Indonesia’s economy, and in line with the Belt and Road initiative proposed by the Chinese Government, we aim to deliver more sustainable products that will ensure a greener and cleaner future here and to other countries as well.”

“Cognisant of our shared commitment to sustainability and climate action, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vena Energy,” stated Anthony Carroll, President at Powin. “By collaborating on this transformative hybrid project, we are not only supporting the economy of Indonesia by creating jobs through localised manufacturing, but we are also accelerating Singapore’s journey towards its ambitious sustainability and climate goals. Together, we are forging a path towards a cleaner, more resilient future for all.”

“We are excited to work with Vena Energy as we explore new opportunities to use renewable power to help customers reduce their carbon emissions,” concluded Zee Loh, General Manager for Shell Energy Singapore.

