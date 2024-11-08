Eos Energy to provide energy storage in Missouri

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, has announced a new customer agreement with City Utilities (CU) to provide 216 MWh of energy storage for two project sites in Missouri.

“This new agreement with City Utilities demonstrates a great partnership designed to deliver safe technology to the citizens of Springfield, while achieving key deliverables for the municipality. It also marks Eos’ largest municipal order to date and our first in the state of Missouri,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Our uniquely non-flammable battery energy storage system technology will be an asset for CU as they expand their capabilities and leverage a reliable, safe US-made storage system to manage rising energy demands.”

Eos will provide 216 MWh/36 MW by six-hour duration – to support City Utilities’ expansion goals and ability to maintain planning reserve margin (PRM) of over 36% by 2026. The project will utilize Eos’ Z3TM technology, one of the few grid scale, US manufactured alternatives to lithium-ion, to enhance CU’s energy storage capabilities, advancing its expansion goals and strengthening reliable energy delivery to the community it serves.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to expand our power generation capabilities and our partnership with Eos to supply battery energy storage is a key component to our success,” added Warren Brooks, Vice President – Electric Operations of City Utilities. “This is our largest investment to date in energy storage and it was imperative we chose a partner we could trust to deliver safe, reliable products to help us reach our long-term goals.”

