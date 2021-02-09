Wärtsilä supplies energy storage system for Mexican wind project

The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide a project-critical energy storage system for the 50 MW Eolica Coromuel, S. de R. L (ECO) Wind Farm in La Paz, Mexico.

The Wärtsilä energy storage system is designed to deliver a power output of 10 MW for the operational life of the project. Wärtsilä is also providing a long-term service agreement, including maintenance, spare parts, repairs, remote monitoring and performance guarantees. The Wärtsilä solution will support ECO’s ability to meet grid code requirements. The order was placed in November 2020. This contract in Mexico marks an expansion of Wärtsilä’s smart storage technology to the region. ECO is owned by San Diego based Eurus Energy America Corporation, the majority owner of which is the Tokyo based global renewable energy company Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Eurus Energy America Corporation is part of the Eurus Energy Group.

ECO and the Wärtsilä energy storage system will be connected to the local grid controlled by the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE), Mexico’s Independent System Operator. The system can control the facility’s ramp rate, in order to enhance generation reliability, as well as providing frequency control and capacity.

Wärtsilä’s GEMS smart energy management system will interface with and take instructions from the wind farm master controller. GEMS is a platform that connects energy assets to energy markets in a technically and economically optimised manner. The platform’s flexible architecture – adjusting based on market conditions – and real-time optimisation, supports the management of fluctuations in output caused by dynamically changing wind conditions.

“This project will help Mexico meet its renewable energy goals, and efficient energy storage is a key element for its success. The Mexican government is to have 30% of energy generated by renewables by 2021 and 35% by 2024. For this reason, we required an experienced supplier with an outstanding track record and Wärtsilä was, therefore, the obvious choice,” said Nick Henriksen, Vice President, Eurus Energy America.

“Enabling a transition towards a 100% renewable energy future is central to Wärtsilä’s strategy, so we are delighted to be supporting this project with our advanced energy storage solution. We have demonstrated our ability to meet ECO’s schedule and technical requirements, which are backed by commercial guarantees,” said John Robbins, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy.

Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Max is a standardised and cost-effective energy storage solution that significantly increases energy density and system reliability. Its innovative architecture simplifies installation and integration for any size or type of energy storage application. Addressing the customer’s energy needs, GridSolv Max and GEMS ensure the future-proofing of the system’s assets.

