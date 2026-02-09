Clearway closes financing and begins construction on grid-enhancing energy centre

Clearway Energy Group has closed financing and began construction on the Spindle Energy Center, a 199 MW energy storage system in Weld County, Colorado, US.

Spindle Energy Center will use American-made, 2-hour Tesla batteries and store up to 398 MWh of dispatchable power.

John Woody, Chief Development Officer, commented: “Spindle represents a significant investment in Weld County’s energy future, delivering reliable storage and economic benefits to the region. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their collaboration and look forward to continuing our work with the local community, our customer, and lenders.”

Spindle is contracted with Xcel Energy’s subsidiary in Colorado, Public Service Company of Colorado under a long-term agreement that provides the energy company with dispatchable, reliable power.

To finance the US$261 million energy centre, Clearway assembled a bank consortium consisting of U.S. Bank National Association, BBVA, KeyBanc Capital Markets, National Australia Bank Ltd, and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale.

Clearway partnered with Blattner Energy on construction, which will create nearly 80 jobs.

Spindle is expected to generate more than US$12 million in tax revenue over the life of the project, supporting area hospitals, schools, emergency responders, and other public services. The project has allocated US$125 000 in community donations to date, including support for numerous local events, youth programmes, and the Weld Food Bank. Once operational, the Spindle Energy Centre will provide US$20 000 in donations to community organisations each year.

Spindle is expected to reach commercial operations in late 2026.

