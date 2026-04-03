Queensland Hydro commences geophysical investigations at Borumba

In partnership with the technical services manager, WSP, teams have commenced works undertaking geophysical investigations across the Borumba pumped hydro project site.

Surface-based geophysical investigations are used to collect data about underground conditions without the need for extensive drilling. These surveys help us build a detailed picture of subsurface geology, including rock mass characteristics and potential faulting.

The data we collect will be used to pinpoint where more targeted investigations, such as drilling or exploratory tunnelling, may be required across the site.

The geophysical programme forms part of a broader exploratory works package for Borumba and is a proven, low impact method commonly used on large infrastructure projects.

Exploratory works are critical activities that help us to confirm geotechnical conditions and characteristics of the Borumba project site, building on the knowledge that has been gathered throughout the investigations stage.

The data collected through these works will play a critical role in refining the project’s final design and development of the revised business case, pending state approvals.

Queensland Hydro secured regulatory approval under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act) to undertake exploratory works for Borumba in December 2025, following a detailed public consultation period.

The approval includes a series of conditions specific to the scope of the exploratory works. Some conditions must be met before works commence while others will be complied with throughout the exploratory works phase. These conditions include disturbance limits, implementing management plans, securing and restoring land in line with the Offset Area Management Plan, and meeting a range of additional requirements.

The company will be required to report on its compliance with any management plans or conditions imposed on approvals.

Planned exploratory works that will be undertaken over this period include:

Geotechnical investigations.

Minor road improvements.

Constructing new access tracks.

Constructing supporting infrastructure.

Establishing spoil stockpile areas.

Exploratory tunnel drilling.

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